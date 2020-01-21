QUEEN Frontman ADAM LAMBERT - "There Will Only Be One FREDDIE MERCURY"; Seoul Press Conference 2020, Part 2 (Video)

The Rhapsody Tour is the latest astonishing chapter in the story of Queen. After record-breaking dates in the US, Queen + Adam Lambert are now taking their even most technically and musically ambitious touring production, which puts a brand new, highly distinctive spin on three decades of Queen music to Korea, Japan and Australia and New Zealand.

The tour kicked off Thursday January 16 with a packed to the rafters press conference in Seoul, South Korea where their Bohemian Rhapsody film became a national phenomenon, sparking a sing-along screening phenomenon where audiences returned time and again making it the second highest international box office figure in its release.

Part 2 of the band's Seoul press conference is now available. Watch two segments below.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Find the complete Queen + Adam Lambert tour itinerary here.