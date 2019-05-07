QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Backs Live Aid-Style Concert To Tackle Climate Change

According to The Daily Mirror, Queen guitarist Brian May believes young people may want to follow-up 2007’s Live Earth benefit gigs - and Queen would be available.

With the planet facing a climate emergency, could it be time for a Live Aid-style concert, to raise funds and awareness?

Says Brian May: “It probably would take the younger generation to take that bull by the horns. We’d help in any way we can but I think that’s what it would require.”

He warns the issue is “so enormous” that even a gig the size of Live Aid - estimated to have raised £150 million since the first 1985 gig - might not be a big enough.

