QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY In Praise Of ADAM LAMBERT - "He Is The Reason That We Are Still Alive As A Functioning Rock Band... FREDDIE MERCURY Would Approve, Big Time"

Queen guitarist Brian May took to Instagram in praise of the band's current vocalist, Adam Lambert.

Says May: "And here is the Modern Marvel without whom, for sure, Queen would not be out here delivering at the top level. Adam Lambert is only now beginning to be recognized by the greater public as the true phenomenon that he is. Gifted with a voice in a billion, for himself he is a passionate and unyielding perfectionist. Gifted to us, he is the reason that we are still alive as a functioning rock band. And still able to take on new challenges. Plus... he’s nice. That’s a big deal when you’re a touring family. Freddie would approve, big time."

He continued: "Also, and I will say this only once, for the benefit of just a few people who haven’t stopped to think clearly. Just imagine how awful it would have been for Roger and myself to tour with a Freddie impersonator. Anyone who suggests such a thing doesn’t belong here. To the vast majority of you lovely people out there - BIG THANKS for being respectful to Adam. In supporting him, you are supporting the life blood of the live Queen legacy. Nothing is forever. This is a precious moment. We never pass this way again."

Queen + Adam Lambert's epic 23-date arena and stadium Rhapsody tour runs through late August with an all new concert experience. The six-week tour will debut a brand new larger-than-life production.

Dates:

July

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

24 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

30 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

August

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

4 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

9 - Chicago, IL - United Center

10 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

13 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

15 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center