QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Says Sequel To Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Is Unlikely - "Don't Think We Didn't Think About It"

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Queen guitarist Brian May says a sequel to the award-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is unlikely to happen.

“Don’t think we didn’t think about it,” May says. “We’ve talked. Basically we think not, at the moment. Things could change, I suppose, but I think it would be difficult.”

Any sequel would likely focus on late frontman Freddie Mercury’s final years where he left public life to battle the disease privately and record the Queen albums The Miracle and Innuendo. “I don’t think that would be an uplifting thing to do,” says May. “I’m not saying it’s impossible because there is a great story there, but we don’t feel that’s the story we want to tell at the moment.”

Read more at RollingStone.com.

(Photo - 20th Century Fox)