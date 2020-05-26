QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Thanks Fans For Support Following Heart Attack - "I Sort Of Feel Like I Died And Yet I Was Able To Come To The Funeral And See All The Tributes"; Video

Queen guitarist Brian May has thanked fans for their support, following his revelation that he suffered a heart attack. Brian recently shared the news of his heart attack in a message posted at his official website: "I had a small heart attack and I say small, you know. It's not something that did me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness and that feeling in the arms and sweating and, you know, you kind of know, you've heard and, actually this is a heart attack, and cut a rather long story short, my wonderful doctor drove me to the hospital himself in his Corniche, and I went straight into what they called the "Cath Room", I think, and had an angiogram. Now that's the thing where they stick something in your wrist here and it goes all the way up to your heart and it can go into the arteries of your heart and find out what's wrong and it can find out in a way that nothing else can - it seems to me, you know - nothing else can tell you what the angiogram can tell you."

He added: "I was very lucky to be treated as an emergency case but I think kind of was an emergency, but they were very kind and we talked about it the next day and there was a lot of pressure because I actually turned out to have three arteries which were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart."

Brian has since issued the video message below, in which he states: "Hello lovely folks. Can't quite make it to the music room today, the so-called music room. Battling things a bit today, but I'm overwhelmed. I'm really more than touched by the torrent of love and support that's come back at me after incredible coverage in the press. I really didn't expect all that.

"As you can see, I'm okay but this is going to sound really strange, but my e-mail box and the Save-Me box and everything else is so full of incredible messages. I will never ever be able to thank you all individually, so let me please at least thank you here. It is just unbelievable.

"This is going to sound very strange but I sort of feel like I died and yet I was able to come to the funeral and see all the tributes and stuff. I wouldn't think that at funerals... I don't know if you think that. You know all these people who come and say these wonderful things about the person that's gone, but you can't hear it or she can't hear it, and so I'm lucky I got to hear it, so my life is complete. I'm sorry if that sounds weird, but I can't compare it with anything. I just looked at all the publicity that was generated. So I'm thrilled, and I'm pretty good today. I'm taking it easy and taking all the right things and do the physio and all the rest of it. So I'm going to be fully functional pretty soon.

"But thank you, thank you, thank you. That's all I can say for the fantastic amount of love you've given me. It's really appreciated. I will never forget it. Thank you."