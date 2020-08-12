QUEEN - Q: A Night At The Kabuki To Be Broadcast in Japan; Video Trailer

Queen have announced that Q: A Night At The Kabuki is to be broadcast in Japan from 7:30 PM on August 15 on the WOWOW Live channel. A teaser clip can be seen below.

Inspired by Queen’s iconic 1975 album, A Night At The Opera, the production attempts a retelling of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet with a bold twist in 12th-century Japan, incorporating all 12 songs from the album, having been granted access to the original master recordings.