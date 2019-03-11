QUEEN - Sequel To Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic "Being Heavily Discussed"

According to Page Six, the director of dozens of classic Queen videos says the band and its management are lining up behind a sequel to the biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Rudi Dolezal - who directed videos for the band, and became close with Freddie Mercury during his life - told Page Six in an interview about Queen’s legendary manager Jim Beach, “I’m sure he plans a sequel that starts with Live Aid.” Dolezal added that the follow-up film is now “being heavily discussed in the Queen family.”

Beach also produced Bohemian Rhapsody, which has made more than $870 million worldwide. The rock biopic won four Oscars last month and was nominated for best picture.

The movie ends with Mercury and the band’s iconic Live Aid performance, which is around the time that Dolezal began working with Queen - beginning with their 1985 song “One Vision”. He ended up doing around 30 videos for the band and its members, ending with Mercury’s final video shoot for “These Are The Days Of Our Lives” in 1991, the same year the singer died.

