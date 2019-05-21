QUEEN Won't Be Recording New Music With Current Frontman ADAM LAMBERT - "It Wouldn’t Really Be Queen, Because To Me Queen Is FREDDIE MERCURY," Says The Singer
May 21, 2019, an hour ago
Even though singer Adam Lambert has been performing with Queen over the recent years, fans shouldn't expect Brian May and Roger Taylor to record new music with the former American Idol contestant.
In a new interview with Hunger, Lambert discusses his time with Queen. An excerpt follows.
Q: How has your experience with Queen changed you as a musician?
Adam Lambert: "I think the power of the songs is that their timelines - they didn’t really follow any trends, they experimented with different sounds and musical styles - they were fearless. I’ve always enjoyed that side of things - they are proof it works. Playing to huge audiences all around the world and seeing them sing along and understanding the power of music is transformative to a person. It’s uniting, everyone sings along - it’s bringing an entire arena together which in today’s world is pure magic."
Q: Growing up was Freddie Mercury a huge icon?
Adam Lambert: "I didn’t quite wrap my head around to who he was until I was a teenager. Once you figure out who is Queen - you realize they’ve been in your pop culture subconscious the whole time. They're one of those bands that their songs are so iconic that you might not know anything about them but you know the damn song!"
Q: What should people expect from your tour with Queen?
Adam Lambert: "We’re trying new visual component and trying to re-contextualise these songs, with new lights and scenery. We had a great time creating it together. People always ask if we want to record together and I’m not sure it makes total sense because it wouldn’t really be Queen because to me Queen is Freddie. My favourite thing is collaborating and putting these concerts together and creating on stage - it’s super fulfilling and exiting. To present these ideas to these two gentlemen - especially when they like the idea!"
Read more at Hunger.
Queen + Adam Lambert's epic 23-date arena and stadium Rhapsody tour is set to run from mid-July through late August with an all new concert experience. The six-week tour will debut a brand new larger-than-life production.
Dates:
July
10 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
12 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
14 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
24 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
30 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
4 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
9 - Chicago, IL - United Center
10 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
13 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
15 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center
18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center