QUEENSRŸCHE Announce More Dates For The Verdict European Tour With Special Guests FIREWIND

While currently on their headlining tour through the US, Queensrÿche have announced further European tour dates for late fall 2019. They will be joined by Greek power metallers Firewind. Prior to that, Queensrÿche will be playing some of the most renowned European festivals alongside selected club shows in support of their new album The Verdict. New dates are listed below.

November

15 - Fix Factory Of Sound - Thessaloniki, Greece *

16 - Fuzz Club - Athens, Greece *

19 - Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland

21 - RathausSaal Telfs - Telfs, Austria

23 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

24 - Tradgarn - Gothenburg, Sweden

25 - Vulkan - Oslo, Norway

26 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

December

4 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

5 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria

6 - Christmas Bash - Geiselwind, Germany *

7 - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen, Germany *

* Firewind do not appear

Queensrÿche have released a video for "Light-Years", a track from The Verdict, out now via Century Media Records.

"We're very excited to unveil our new video for the song 'Light-Years', from our new album The Verdict, directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest of MyGoodEye Music Visuals," states Queensrÿche bassist Eddie Jackson about the music video.

2CD edition tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Blood Of The Levant"

"Man The Machine"

"Light-Years"

"Inside Out "

"Propaganda Fashion"

"Dark Reverie"

"Bent"

"Inner Unrest"

"Launder The Conscience"

"Portrait"

Disc 2

"I Dream In Infrared" (Acoustic)

"Open Road" (Acoustic)

"46° North"

"Mercury Rising"

"Espiritu Muerto"

"Queen Of The Reich" (live) (Live 2012)

"En Force" (live) (Live 2012)

"Prophecy" (live) (Live 2012)

"Eyes Of A Stranger" (Live 2012)

Queensrÿche recently announced European festival dates, as well as with a few club shows in support of The Verdict. Special guests on that run will be Firewind and Mirrorplain, joining them on selected shows.

European dates (with Firewind, Mirrorplain)

July

25 - SO36, Berlin, Germany

26 - Rock of Ages, Rottenburg-Seebronn, Germany *+

27 - Fezen Festival, Szekesfehervar, Hungary +

28 - Kino Siska, Ljubljana, Slovenia

30 - Free & Easy Festival, München, Germany

31 - Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany

August

2 - Wacken Open-Air, Wacken, Germany *+

3 - Effenaar, Eindhoven, Netherlands

4 - Petit Bain, Paris, France *

6 - Rock Planet, Pinarella di Cervia, Italy

7 - Konzertfabrik z7, Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Alcatraz Festival, Kortrijk, Belgium +

10 - Into The Grave Festival, Leeuwarden, Netherlands *+

11 - Bloodstock Open Air Festival, Walton-on-Trent, England *+

13 - Waterfront, Norwich, Norfolk, England *

14 - o2 Islington Academy, London, England *

15 - Garage, Saarbrücken, Germany *

16 - Summer Breeze Festival, Dinkelsbühl, Germany *+

17 - Turock Festival, Essen, Germany *+

* - Firewind do not appear

+ - Mirrorplain do not appear

Queensrÿche's current North American trek will wrap on April 3rd in Seattle. Remaining dates below.

Tour dates:

March

28 - Los Angeles, CA- Fonda

29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

April

2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

3 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

* with support from The Cringe

^ Queensrÿche only

