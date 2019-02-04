QUEENSRŸCHE Announce The Verdict European Tour With Special Guests FIREWIND, MIRRORPLAIN

Queensrÿche have announced that they will be playing some of the most renown European Festivals along with a few club shows in support of their upcoming album, The Verdict, which will be released on March 1st. Special guests on that run will be Firewind and Mirrorplain, joining them on selected shows.

“We are very excited that we will touring Europe again! Really looking forward to seeing you all in support of our new album! Thank you all for your embrace and support.” - Todd La Torre.

European dates (with Firewind, Mirrorplain)

July

25 - SO36, Berlin, Germany

26 - Rock of Ages, Rottenburg-Seebronn, Germany *+

27 - Fezen Festival, Szekesfehervar, Hungary +

28 - Kino Siska, Ljubljana, Slovenia

30 - Free & Easy Festival, München, Germany

31 - Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany

August

2 - Wacken Open-Air, Wacken, Germany *+

3 - Effenaar, Eindhoven, Netherlands

4 - Petit Bain, Paris, France *

6 - Rock Planet, Pinarella di Cervia, Italy

7 - Konzertfabrik z7, Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Alcatraz Festival, Kortrijk, Belgium +

10 - Into The Grave Festival, Leeuwarden, Netherlands *+

11 - Bloodstock Open Air Festival, Walton-on-Trent, England *+

13 - Waterfront, Norwich, Norfolk, England *

14 - o2 Islington Academy, London, England *

15 - Garage, Saarbrücken, Germany *

16 - Summer Breeze Festival, Dinkelsbühl, Germany *+

17 - Turock Festival, Essen, Germany *+

* - Firewind do not appear

+ - Mirrorplain do not appear

Queensrÿche will be hitting the road on March 1st for the first leg of The Verdict world tour. Dates below.

The Verdict was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

2CD edition tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Blood Of The Levant"

"Man The Machine"

"Light-Years"

"Inside Out "

"Propaganda Fashion"

"Dark Reverie"

"Bent"

"Inner Unrest"

"Launder The Conscience"

"Portrait"

Disc 2

"I Dream In Infrared" (Acoustic)

"Open Road" (Acoustic)

"46° North"

"Mercury Rising"

"Espiritu Muerto"

"Queen Of The Reich" (live) (Live 2012)

"En Force" (live) (Live 2012)

"Prophecy" (live) (Live 2012)

"Eyes Of A Stranger" (Live 2012)

"Man The Machine" lyric video:

Queensrÿche will hit the road in March for their headline tour featuring supporting slots from Fates Warning, with The Cringe joining both bands on select dates. The tour will kick off on March 2nd in Orlando, making stops in major markets such as New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and will wrap on April 3rd in Seattle.

Tour dates:

March

2 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

5 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Baltimore - Sound Stage*

8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun^

9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium*

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

13 - Detroit, MI - Diesel

14 - Chicago, IL - Concord

15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

16 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center

17 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort^

20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec

23 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

26 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

27 - San Diego - Observatory

28 - Los Angeles, CA- Fonda

29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

April

2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

3 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

* with support from The Cringe

^ Queensrÿche only

(Photo - Grizzlee Martin)