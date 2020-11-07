QUEENSRŸCHE Singer TODD LA TORRE Uploads Video Showcasing His Custom Upholstery

Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Torre has shared the following video, in which he details his handiwork with furniture.

"Before I joined the band and did that full time, I had my own custom upholstery shop," begins La Torre. "I don't really still do it, but for my friend Barbara, certainly, I was willing and able to take on her unique custom job. Her and her husband are opening a new bar that they're building now in Georgia, it's called Bar 21. She has a very unique seating area in this bar, and she basically handed me a pile of clothing and said, 'Can you turn these jeans into these chairs?'"