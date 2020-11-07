QUEENSRŸCHE Singer TODD LA TORRE Uploads Video Showcasing His Custom Upholstery
November 7, 2020, 23 minutes ago
Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Torre has shared the following video, in which he details his handiwork with furniture.
"Before I joined the band and did that full time, I had my own custom upholstery shop," begins La Torre. "I don't really still do it, but for my friend Barbara, certainly, I was willing and able to take on her unique custom job. Her and her husband are opening a new bar that they're building now in Georgia, it's called Bar 21. She has a very unique seating area in this bar, and she basically handed me a pile of clothing and said, 'Can you turn these jeans into these chairs?'"