QUEENSRŸCHE Take You Inside Their Tour Bus; New Episode Of Bus Invaders Streaming (Video)
April 15, 2019, an hour ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, they take you inside the touring vehicle of Queensrÿche. The footage was shot on March 14 at Concord Music Hall in Chicago, IL.
Queensrÿche recently announced further European tour dates for late fall 2019. They will be joined by Greek power metallers Firewind. Prior to that, Queensrÿche will be playing some of the most renowned European festivals alongside selected club shows in support of their new album The Verdict. New dates are listed below.
November
15 - Fix Factory Of Sound - Thessaloniki, Greece *
16 - Fuzz Club - Athens, Greece *
19 - Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland
21 - RathausSaal Telfs - Telfs, Austria
23 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
24 - Tradgarn - Gothenburg, Sweden
25 - Vulkan - Oslo, Norway
26 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark
December
4 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
5 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria
6 - Christmas Bash - Geiselwind, Germany *
7 - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen, Germany *
* Firewind do not appear