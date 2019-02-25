QUIET RIOT Co-Founder KELLY GARNI On Growing Up With RANDY RHOADS - "We Got Thrown In Jail For Being Out Too Late, Being In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time And Being Drunk"; Audio

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently interviewed ex-Quiet Riot co-founder, bassist and best friend of Randy Rhoads, Kelly Garni, who spoke about his book, Angles With Dirty Faces, which talks about growing up with Rhoads, playing in bands together prior to Quiet Riot, hiring Kevin Dubrow and getting into trouble with the law. Listen to Part 1 of a 2-part interview below.

When asked about growing up with Randy Rhoads, Garni reveals: "We were twelve years old at the time and Randy made me into a bass player and together we had this dream of becoming rock stars. We did not like hate, adversity, differences, people not getting along or people judging others. Also, there were a many times when me and Randy got thrown in jail for some things. We got thrown in jail for being out too late, being in the wrong place at the wrong time and being drunk. Randy even got arrested once for playing his guitar too loud in his house. Me and Randy were jamming in his house, a cop showed up and said the neighbours were pressing charges because we were playing too loud, then the cop put Randy in handcuffs, into the police car and then to jail, he was 15 years old. But didn't take me to jail? There were also some more circumstances that pissed the neighbours off that aggravated it all that lead to do this as well. But we learnt our lesson and did not annoy the neighbour anymore."

The Metal Voice recently produced an online mini-documentary on the Rhoads family legacy, entitled "Rhoads". Interviews shot with Kelle and Kathy Rhoads at Musonia school of music in North Hollywood, (where Randy Rhoads taught and their family ran for 71 years), as well as at NAMM 2019 for Jackson Guitars in Anaheim California.

The mini-documentary covers topics such as Randy Rhoads involvement in Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne. The Rhoads family relationships. Kelle Rhoads' musical outputs and upcoming projects. Kathy Rhoads' winery. Delores Rhoads contributions to UCLA music Dept. and the school of Musonia's musical legacy and continuation. Watch below:

(Photo - The Record Plant 1977, by Ron Sobol)