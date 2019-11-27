QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI Discusses Intensive Chemo Treatment - "I'm Wearing This Fanny Bag, Not As A Fashion Statement"; Video

Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali, who recently revealed that he has been battling stage four pancreatic cancer, talked to Eddie Trunk about his intensive chemotherapy treatment plan. Watch the video below from SiriusXM:

Quiet Riot's upcoming album, Hollywood Cowboys (featuring James Durbin on vocals), is out on November 8 via Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-order the album and find alternate single streams, here.

Tracklisting:

"Don’t Call It Love"

"In The Blood"

"Heartbreak City"

"The Devil That You Know"

"Change Or Die"

"Roll On"

"Insanity"

"Hellbender"

"Wild Horses"

"Holding On"

"Last Outcast"

"Arrows And Angels"

"In The Blood" video:

"Heartbreak City":

"Don’t Call It Love":