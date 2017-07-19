QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI - "One Of KEVIN DUBROW's Biggest Faults Is He Was So Incredibly Honest"

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Frankie Banali, drummer and manager of Quiet Riot. They discussed Randy Rhoads, Kevin Dubrow and the band's new album, Road Rage. Check out the interview below.

On whether the press in 1983 was too harsh on Kevin Dubrow when he claimed that without Quiet Riot other LA bands would be nothing:

"From my perspective, I didn't agree with what Kevin said, I didn't agree on how he said it but I supported his right to give his opinion. One of Kevin's biggest faults is he was so incredibly honest. Kevin just spoke his mind, if anything he was guilty of being way to honest and it came back and ultimately affected him personally and affected the band professionally."

On whether there are any leftover tracks from the Rehab recording sessions prior to Kevin Dubrow's death:

"There are a couple of things that I have on my drives in the archives whether they will ever see the light of day it's hard to say, we will just have to wait and see"

“Wasted”, a track from Quiet Riot’s upcoming new album, Road Rage, is available for streaming below.

Led by drummer Frankie Banali, who is joined by veteran bassist Chuck Wright (who has been in and out of the band since 1982), guitarist Alex Grossi (who has been in the band since 2004), and new vocalist James Durbin, the band continues to be an unstoppable force in the rock 'n roll world. Road Rage is set for release on August 4th.

Road Rage was originally scheduled for release in the spring of 2017, but with the injection of newfound energy for the band with the addition of American Idol alumni James Durbin in the vocalist slot, the band decided to scrap the original sessions and record a new version of the album with the new and improved lineup. The results are everything Quiet Riot fans could have hoped for.

Musically, Road Rage offers exactly what you would expect from Quiet Riot. Arena ready hard rock with strong hooks and infectious riffs, along with maturity in the songwriting that only a band with such a history and pedigree can offer.

Road Rage tracklisting:

“Can't Get Enough”

“Getaway”

“Roll This Joint”

“Freak Flag”

“Wasted”

“Still Wild”

“Make A Way”

“Renegades”

“The Road”

“Shame”

“Knock Em Down”

“Wasted”:

“Freak Flag”:

Quiet Riot lineup:

Frankie Banali - drums

Alex Grossi - guitars

Chuck Wright - bass guitar

James Durbin - vocals