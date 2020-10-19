QUIET RIOT Hints At New Songs With FRANKIE BANALI's Drum Tracks

Quiet Riot recently took to Twitter where they responded to a fan who stated, "I am looking forward to carrying on with my Quiet Riot collection with new future albums." Quiet Riot commented, "The band will go on! And we have enough tracks of Frankie Banali for many future albums!"

The band will go on! And we have enough tracks of Frankie Banali for many future albums! \m/ https://t.co/aOTooL3blz — QUIET RIOT (@QUIETRIOT) October 17, 2020

Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali passed away in August 2020 at age 68, following a long battle with cancer.

Quiet Riot checked in with the following update back in September: "It was Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue and we keep the music and the legacy alive. Chuck Wright has been in the band off and on since 1981 and played not only on the song 'Metal Health' but many other Quiet Riot albums. Alex Grossi has been in the band since 2004 touring and recording. Jizzy Pearl has been a member of the Quiet Riot family since 2013, and Johnny Kelly has been doing a great job filling in on drums this past year with Frankie's blessing."