QUIET RIOT / HOOKERS & BLOW Guitarist ALEX GROSSI Donating Virtual Guitar Lesson And Autographed Guitar To Benefit Make The World A Better Place Organization

Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot, Hookers & Blow) is donating a virtual guitar lesson and autographed guitar to benefit those affected by COVID 19 through the Tarp Foundation/Make The World A Better Place Organization.

The Make The World A Better Place Organization has several shelters in Sylmar, Santa Clarita and Canoga Park California. They have worked to fill the food banks and have set up regular relief efforts on 9th and Gladys (Downtown LA) and on Skid Row where they deliver food, clothes, hygiene kits and more.

This organization has also, provided everything from school supplies to Halloween costumes to children on ‘the fringe’ to help them remain part of society.

And the work continues, they are currently putting together a jobs program and continue to work to help make things better for those that are less fortunate than others.

Via CharityBuzz.com:

- Donated by: Brigade Radio One, Alex Grossi and PRS Guitars

- Learn from the best during a 30-minute virtual guitar lesson with Quiet Riot's guitarist Alex Grossi, via ZOOM! Plus, collect an acoustic guitar signed by Alex Grossi.

- Get hot tips on playing your favorite tunes or learning how to create your own. A great graduation gift or maybe a little something for mom or dad. This experience won't disappoint.

Bidding closes on June 2. Click here for more info.