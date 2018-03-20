QUIET RIOT, MACHINE HEAD Members Join FOZZY For Cover Of AC/DC Classic "T.N.T."; Video
March 20, 2018, 19 minutes ago
Fozzy were joined by Quiet Riot singer James Durbin and Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel on March 13th at Slim's in San Francisco for a cover of the AC/DC classic "T.N.T." Fan-filmed video can be seen below:
Fozzy continue to rock their fans across America on their Judas Rising Tour. Remaining dates are listed below.
March
27 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom
28 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
30 - Detroit, MI - Shelter
31 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's
April
2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
4 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
5 - New York, NY - The Gramercy
6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
7 - Portland, ME - Aura
8 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's Pub