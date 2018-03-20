QUIET RIOT, MACHINE HEAD Members Join FOZZY For Cover Of AC/DC Classic "T.N.T."; Video

Fozzy were joined by Quiet Riot singer James Durbin and Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel on March 13th at Slim's in San Francisco for a cover of the AC/DC classic "T.N.T." Fan-filmed video can be seen below:

Fozzy continue to rock their fans across America on their Judas Rising Tour. Remaining dates are listed below.

March

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom

28 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

30 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

31 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

April

2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

4 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

5 - New York, NY - The Gramercy

6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

7 - Portland, ME - Aura

8 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's Pub