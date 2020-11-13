QUIET RIOT – Monsters Of Rock To Celebrate Late Drummer FRANKIE BANALI With Host RUDY SARZO

Monsters Of Rock®, the gold standard of hard rock for over 40 years, has partnered with Spotify to bring a new listening experience that brings together music and spoken-word content in an easy and elegant package, allowing full songs and talk commentary to live together wrapped up in one show.

Building on the success of the Monsters Of Rock® premiere rock radio programming on the Dash Radio Network, Monsters Of Rock® Radio now looks to bring a handful of their most popular radio shows to the Spotify platform.

The Monsters Of Rock® kicks off their inaugural Spotify episode with the late Frankie Banali. This coincides with what would have been Frankie’s 69th birthday (November 14th). It was initially broadcast in December 2018 from their Hollywood studios. Host Rudy Sarzo went back into the vault to pull out this timeless gem. They reminisced about everything from recording with Quiet Riot to touring with Iron Maiden to playing the U.S. festival to landing the first #1 heavy metal album in music history. This was an inside snapshot of two lifelong friends sitting down for a couple of hours.

“We are excited to bring this very special episode to the fans” said host Rudy Sarzo of Monsters Of Rock®. “Frankie Banali was my mentor, my Quiet Riot brother and dear friend for 48 years. It’s an honor to share with you some of Frankie’s unforgettable memories in his own words on what was my first episode of Six Degrees of Sarzo.”

Monsters Of Rock® is live today on Dash Radio, Spotify and all associated distribution touchpoints.