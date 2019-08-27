QUIET RIOT Stream New Song "Don't Call It Love"

Queit Riot continues their historic journey with drummer Frankie Banali, who is joined by bassist Chuck Wright and guitarist Alex Grossi. With their last release Road Rage, Quiet Riot introduced fans to vocalist James Durbin. And now "Don't Call It Love", the first single from new album Hollywood Cowboys - due on November 8th via Frontiers Music Srl - can be heard below.

When asked how Hollywood Cowboys differs from other Quiet Riot releases, Banali says "This is the most diverse Quiet Riot release. The songs run the gamut from straight ahead balls to the wall rock tracks, to a blues song, to double bass drum pedal to the metal songs and Quiet Riot straight ahead rock tracks. There is a whole lotta grooves going on!"

On lead track, "Don't Call It Love", drummer Frankie Banali says, "The song essentially started with a straight ahead drum groove that incorporates tempo lifts within the arrangement. It made it possible for Neil my songwriting partner and I to write and build a very concise track as a vehicle for what would follow lyrically. My dear friend and amazing songwriter Jacob Bunton wrote the lyrics for this track and several others as well as providing background vocals and just did a fantastic job."

Tracklisting:

"Don’t Call It Love"

"In The Blood"

"Heartbreak City"

"The Devil That You Know"

"Change Or Die"

"Roll On"

"Insanity"

"Hellbender"

"Wild Horses"

"Holding On"

"Last Outcast"

"Arrows And Angels"

Pre-order your copy now at this location.