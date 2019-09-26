QUIET RIOT Streaming New Song "Heartbreak City"

"Heartbreak City", a song from Quiet Riot's upcoming album, Hollywood Cowboys (featuring James Durbin on vocals), is available for streaming below. Hollywood Cowboys is out on November 8 via Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-order the album and find alternate single streams, here.

When asked how Hollywood Cowboys differs from other Quiet Riot releases, Banali says "This is the most diverse Quiet Riot release. The songs run the gamut from straight ahead balls to the wall rock tracks, to a blues song, to double bass drum pedal to the metal songs and Quiet Riot straight ahead rock tracks. There is a whole lotta grooves going on!"

Tracklisting:

"Don’t Call It Love"

"In The Blood"

"Heartbreak City"

"The Devil That You Know"

"Change Or Die"

"Roll On"

"Insanity"

"Hellbender"

"Wild Horses"

"Holding On"

"Last Outcast"

"Arrows And Angels"

"Heartbreak City":

"Don’t Call It Love":

Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali recently issued the following brief statement: "The return of the cool dark one to Quiet Riot. Ladies & gents welcome back... Jizzy Pearl." Previously, Jizzy Pearl (Love/Hate) sang for Quiet Riot from 2013 - 2016.

Former QR vocalist James Durbin, who finished in fourth place on the tenth season of American Idol, has not commented on his departure from Quiet Riot, but did post the following graphic on social media.

Guitarist Alex Grossi, who's been a member of Quiet Riot since 2010 stated, "The more things change, The more they stay the same - Welcome back to Quiet Riot King Jizzo!"