"Psychic Playground", the new video from Dutch death thrash metallers Radiathor from their album Decay By Greed, can be seen below. The clip was again directed by Andy Pilkington of Very Metal Art, who has previously worked with Flotsam & Jetsam, Dee Snider, De Profundis, Orden Ogan, among others.

Decay By Greed is the full-length debut by Radiathor and was released by No Dust Record this past March.