Radio Legend LOU BRUTUS To Release A Rock N Roll Memoir Like No Other This Spring

Radio legend Lou Brutus is set to release his first book this spring. Sonic Warrior: My Life As A Rock N Roll Reprobate hits store shelves April 14, 2020 via Rare Bird Books, featuring a foreword by Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour.

Lou Brutus is a music industry legend and one of the planet’s ultimate music fans. He lives the dream of millions by traveling the earth, attending concerts, and interviewing rock stars. He has spent his life blasting tunes on the radio, becoming the first to play all of your favorite bands and gaining access to literally thousands of music events.



There is no one in the media who has attended more live concerts or conducted more on-site interviews than Lou.





Sonic Warrior: My Life As A Rock And Roll Reprobate (Tales of Sex, Drugs and Vomiting at Inopportune Moments) is a collection of insane-but-true stories from his storied career. Each chapter is a separate tale that careens around his 40+ years of covering concerts, interviewing music's biggest stars and influencing generations of radio listeners.

Starting with the first show he attended (Black Sabbath at New York City's Madison Square Garden in December 1976, where he threw up Boone's Farm Strawberry Wine all over his older sister's boyfriend) and continuing to the present day (where he doesn't puke as much).

Stops along the way include Live Aid in Philadelphia (where he threw up on the entire crowd from a helicopter), the Arctic (where he didn't throw up on anyone but did get in a moshpit with the native Inuit villagers as Metallica performed a song about sodomizing a goat), Live Earth in London (where he chugged ale with Spinal Tap's "Stonehenge" dwarfs and almost threw up), and the New Jersey Turnpike (where the tour bus he was traveling in ran over a guy, which is much worse than throwing up).

Whether having his life energy drained through the palm of his hand by Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, watching cocaine get snorted off a stripper's ass in Pantera's dressing room, or drooling in his own lap after smoking some kind of mutant death weed with Snoop Dogg, Brutus gives a hilariously unvarnished look at the realities of the music industry from his fly-on-the-wall, "I'm just the guy here to interview the band" vantage point.

The book also features a foreword by his friend Corey Taylor, Grammy Award winning singer for Slipknot and Stone Sour, as well as an original illustration for each chapter by artist Alan MacBain.

The book is being published by Rare Bird Books in Los Angeles and is currently available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and RareBirdBooks.com.

Lou Brutus is the most influential and respected Rock Radio host of the last quarter century. However, when asked what he does for a living he simply answers, "I'm a professional music fan." Lou has attended over three thousand music events around the world and interviewed a veritable Who's Who of the recording industry. Brutus has been the first to introduce the world to an incredible array of artists including Slipknot, Disturbed, Godsmack, Avenged Sevenfold, Sevendust and countless others.