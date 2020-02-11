RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Confirm 40 Shows For 2020 World Tour

At the end of 2019, Rage Against The Machine, who last played together in 2011, announced a string of reunion dates for 2020. This includes shows in Indio, California on the two weekends Coachella 2020 is scheduled to take place. The band has released an updated tour schedule for 2020, making it a 40-date world tour. Check it out below.

March 
26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center 
28 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center 
30 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena 

April
10 - Indio, CA - Coachella 
17 - Indio, CA - Coachella 
21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena 
25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center 
28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome 

May 
1 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE 
3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place 
5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome 
7 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place 
9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center 
11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center 
14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center 
16 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center 
19 - Chicago, IL - United Center 
23 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling 

June 
19 - Dover, DE - Firefly 

July 
10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre 
13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena 
17 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest 
18 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d’Été de Québec 
21 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre 
23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena 
27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center 
29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena 

August 
2 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena 
4 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena 
7 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion 
10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden 
11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden 
28 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival 
30 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival 

September 
1 - Paris, France - Rock En Seine Festival 
4 - Stradbally Laois, Ireland - Electric Picnic Festival 
6 - Berlin, Germany - Lollapalooza Berlin Festival 
8 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena 
10 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena



