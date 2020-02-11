RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Confirm 40 Shows For 2020 World Tour

At the end of 2019, Rage Against The Machine, who last played together in 2011, announced a string of reunion dates for 2020. This includes shows in Indio, California on the two weekends Coachella 2020 is scheduled to take place. The band has released an updated tour schedule for 2020, making it a 40-date world tour. Check it out below.

March

26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

28 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

30 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

April

10 - Indio, CA - Coachella

17 - Indio, CA - Coachella

21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

May

1 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

16 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

19 - Chicago, IL - United Center

23 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling

June

19 - Dover, DE - Firefly

July

10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

17 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

18 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d’Été de Québec

21 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

August

2 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

4 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

7 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

28 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

30 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

September

1 - Paris, France - Rock En Seine Festival

4 - Stradbally Laois, Ireland - Electric Picnic Festival

6 - Berlin, Germany - Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

10 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena