RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Confirm 40 Shows For 2020 World Tour
February 11, 2020, an hour ago
At the end of 2019, Rage Against The Machine, who last played together in 2011, announced a string of reunion dates for 2020. This includes shows in Indio, California on the two weekends Coachella 2020 is scheduled to take place. The band has released an updated tour schedule for 2020, making it a 40-date world tour. Check it out below.
March
26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
28 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center
30 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
April
10 - Indio, CA - Coachella
17 - Indio, CA - Coachella
21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
May
1 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
7 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
16 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
19 - Chicago, IL - United Center
23 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling
June
19 - Dover, DE - Firefly
July
10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
17 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest
18 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d’Été de Québec
21 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August
2 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
4 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
7 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
28 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival
30 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival
September
1 - Paris, France - Rock En Seine Festival
4 - Stradbally Laois, Ireland - Electric Picnic Festival
6 - Berlin, Germany - Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
8 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
10 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena