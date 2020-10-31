RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Guitarist TOM MORELLO Releases Official Video For "Interstate 80" Featuring SLASH

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello released his new solo EP, Comandante, on October 30th. It features a tribute to Eddie Van Halen, and a guest appearance by Slash on "Interstate 80". Check out an official video for the track below.

Tracklist:

"Voodoo Child"

"Interstate 80" (featuring Slash)

"Secretariat" (for Eddie Van Halen)

"Suburban Guerrilla"

"Cato Stedman & Neptune Frost"