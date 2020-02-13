RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Plot Against Ticket Scalpers - "We Want To Do Everything We Can To Protect Our Fans"

Rage Against The Machine recently announced a worldwide headline tour, and have come up with a plan to protect fans from ticket scalpers. The band have posted the following message at their official website:

"Since the announcement of our tour, scalpers and broker sites have been listing fake tickets for RATM. We want to do everything we can to protect our fans from predatory scalping and, at the same time, raise a substantial amount of money for charities and activist organizations we support in each city. At many concerts, up to 50% of the seating is scooped up by scalpers and then resold to fans at much higher fees. We are doing everything we can to protect 90% of the RATM tickets from scalpers, and then WE are holding in reserve 10% of the seating (random seats throughout each venue) to sell at a higher ticket price (but low enough to undercut the scalpers). We will donate 100% OF THE MONEY over the fees and base ticket price to charities and activist organizations IN EACH CITY. We are confident this will help many more fans get tickets at face value and put a big dent in the aftermarket gouging. WE HATE SCALPING AS MUCH AS YOU DO and will continue to try to find ways to combat it. Additionally, we are donating all profits from our first three shows to immigrants' rights organizations and will be supporting multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour."

The seven month run, which kicks off on March 26 in El Paso, TX and goes through Saturday, September 12 in Vienna, Austria, marks the first time the iconic LA band has toured together since 2011. Incendiary rap duo Run The Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P) will join RATM for all headline dates (excl. Chicago) in support of their highly-anticipated new album, RTJ4, out this spring. Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations, Rage Against The Machine will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour. In addition, 100% of all proceeds from El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix will go to immigrant rights organizations.

Find the complete tour schedule and further details here.