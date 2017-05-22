RAGE – “Blackened Karma” Single Out Friday; Snippet Streaming

The creativity and productivity of German heavy metal trio Rage seems to have no limits. Only 14 months after the successful The Devil Strikes Again neckbreaker, Rage deliver their new, 23rd studio album, entitled Seasons Of The Black, out on July 28th via Nuclear Blast. New single, "Blackened Karma" will be released on this Friday, May 26th. Listen to a snippet below:

"Our fans are getting Rage metal of the very first grade. We've been able to bring the band's typical trademarks into eleven new songs, and we're sticking to the course that we forged on the last album! This means hard and very catchy compositions that also sound thrash, aggressive and epic", says band leader Peavy.

Since the reorientation of 2015, the three band members have now fully adapted to each other and the lost harmony has been fully restored. "We are even better matched with each other," says Peavy. "We offer new ideas to each other like we’ve never done something else before! It also happened that we created a whole new song within just two hours from start to finish, from scratch! Regarding the production we were also able to prevent some complications, which had been an element of the last album due to a lack of experience. This time, everything worked perfectly."

Guitarist Marcos Rodriguez and drummer Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos have been long-time Rage fans from the very beginning. Their input also leaves its mark on their second album. "Marcos and Lucky well know the "classic" style-creating spirit of Rage so to speak, and on a personal level we all really like each other as well. This contributed to the possibility of continuing to develop and expanding the band’s spirit," the vocalist adds.

The stylistic connection between The Devil Strikes Again and Seasons Of The Black is also visually reflected in the artwork, once again created by graphic artist Karim König.

"We developed the idea together," says Peavy. “In this way we want to show that both albums belong together in their own way. I modelled the sonically inspired sculpture that dominates the cover on my own. As a basis, I used a very rare skull from my collection, which I poured myself and then re-modelled. Karim created the gloomy landscape with the Golgotha Hill."

The title song “Seasons Of The Black” will be the opener of the 11 track-album. “The song is very personal, it is about a failed life-long dream. Imagine being stamped to the ground and looking at the broken pieces of your existence. This sadly is a destiny that many people have to share. Most of the songs on the album include a very gloomy view of the world, so we thought “Seasons Of The Black” would be suitable for the entire album,” the vocalist, who founded Rage over three decades ago, sums up.

Seasons Of The Black was recorded in February / March 2017 at Megafon Studios (Burscheid, Germany) and at Soundchaser Studios (Zandhoven, Belgium). Its production was handled by Rage, whilst the renowned Dan Swanö (Marduk, Opeth, Katatonia) took care of the mix and mastering at Unisound Studios (Grefrath, Germany).

Studio trailer #1:

Studio trailer #2:

Studio trailer #3:

Rage live dates:

June

3 - Eichstätt, Germany - Open Air am Berg

10 - Starnberg, Germany - Food Rock Festival, Schlossberghalle

17 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism (RAGE meets REFUGE)

29 - Gardelegen, Germany - Metal Frenzy

July

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Open Air

16 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

21 - Ternopil, Ukraine - Faine Misto Festival

August

3-5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

10 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock

12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

13 - Königs Wusterhausen, Germany - Zombie Rock Festival

September

2 - Zons, Germany - Zons Rockt (RAGE meets REFUGE)

December

23 - Burglengenfeld, Germany - VAZ, X-Mas Dynamite Night

Rage lineup:

Peter "Peavy" Wagner - lead vocals, bass

Marcos Rodriguez - guitars, vocals

Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos - drums, vocals