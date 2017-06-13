RAGE Discuss Band Chemistry In Official Video Trailer #2 For Upcoming Seasons Of The Black Album

German heavy metal trio, Rage, have released a second official video trailer for their upcoming 23rd studio album, Seasons Of The Black, out on July 28th via Nuclear Blast. Parts 1 & 2 are available for streaming below.

Seasons Of The Black is available for pre-order. You can purchase it in the following formats:

- 2CD-Digibook

- CD

- 2LP (black) in gatefold

NB Mailorder Exclusive:

- 2LP (NB anniversary green) in gatefold

- Digibook + belt bag

Tracklisting:

“Season Of The Black”

“Serpents In Disguise”

“Blackened Karma”

“Time Will Tell”

“Septic Bite”

“Walk Among The Dead”

“All We Know Is Not”

“The Tragedy Of Man - Gaia”

“The Tragedy Of Man - Justify”

“The Tragedy Of Man - Bloodshed In Paradise”

“The Tragedy Of Man - Farewell”

Avenger Revisited (Bonus CD):

“Adoration”

“Southcross Union”

“Assorted By Satan”

“Faster Than Hell”

“Sword Made Of Steel”

“Down To The Bone”

These bonus tracks originate from the time when Rage was still called Avenger.

Peavy comments: "It was really nice to re-record the songs from my first years of being a musician! I remember quite well how the songs were created. I always thought that it's a pity that most of the people don't know these songs, just because they were released with another band name. For me it was always clear that these songs are kind of timeless and when we played them together it was really awesome! Back then, we couldn't realise our ideas as good as today. When you listen to the new recordings you will recognize how fantastic these songs really are!"

Seasons Of The Black was recorded in February / March 2017 at Megafon Studios (Burscheid, Germany) and at Soundchaser Studios (Zandhoven, Belgium). Its production was handled by Rage, whilst the renowned Dan Swanö (Marduk, Opeth, Katatonia) took care of the mix and mastering at Unisound Studios (Grefrath, Germany).

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

“Blackened Karma” video:

Studio trailer #1:

Studio trailer #2:

Studio trailer #3:

Rage live dates:

June

17 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism (RAGE meets REFUGE)

29 - Gardelegen, Germany - Metal Frenzy

July

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Open Air

16 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

21 - Ternopil, Ukraine - Faine Misto Festival

August

3-5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

10 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock

12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

13 - Königs Wusterhausen, Germany - Zombie Rock Festival

September

2 - Zons, Germany - Zons Rockt (RAGE meets REFUGE)

December

23 - Burglengenfeld, Germany - VAZ, X-Mas Dynamite Night

Rage lineup:

Peter "Peavy" Wagner - lead vocals, bass

Marcos Rodriguez - guitars, vocals

Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos - drums, vocals