RAGE Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Show Streaming

Rage returned once more to Germany's Wacken Open Air festival this summer, with their set focused on old classics, and the new album, Seasons Of The Black, the live premiere of the title track included. Pro-shot video of the full performance can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Intro

"Don't Fear The Winter"

"Great Old Ones"

"Spirits Of The Night"

"Blackened Karma"

"End Of All Days"

"From The Cradle To The Grave"

"Seasons Of The Black" (live premiere)

"Straight To Hell"

"Black In Mind"

"My Way"

"Higher Than The Sky" (incl. "Holy Diver" cover)