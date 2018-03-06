RAGING SPEEDHORN Announce 20 Year Anniversary Show With Original Lineup

Corby sextet Raging Speedhorn have announced that they will be regrouping with their original line up on October 6th for a one-off reunion show at the Electric Ballroom in London.



The news comes following on from a successful comeback started in 2014. Since their reformation, the band have tour nationally and internationally, racking up appearances at every major metal festival in the UK and released the stunning Lost Ritual in 2016. The band see this reunion as a celebration of their twenty-year career.

Drummer Gordon Morison had this to say on the reunion:



"Really happy to announce that we will be celebrating 20years years or Raging Speedhorn on October 6th at the amazing electric ballroom in London with the original band this will never happen again so if you want to see us smash London go get your tickets now."





Returning guitarist Gaz Smith, who left the band in 2008, will be returning with original guitarist Tony Loughlin and bassist Darren Smith. Gaz had this to say on the show:



"Starting Raging Speedhorn with the guys twenty years ago changed my life completely. It was and still is a huge part of me. I’ve never really been one for going back, as far as playing music goes, but to celebrate the twentieth anniversary with a special, absolutely one-off show was just too fun a thing to turn down. It’s going to be amazing. I can’t wait!"



Support is set to come from NOLA legends Crowbar, returning sludge demons Charger and Northants noisemongers Scurge. Jim Palmer, guitarist for both Charger and Speedhorn’s current line-up, had this to say:



"We're excited to be able to bring the Fuzzbastard that is Charger to this show. It's gonna be a mega celebration of times gone by and I for one am looking forward to reliving all those memories for one night. We may even have a surprise to reveal for our lineup. Volume over talent!"

Speedhorn recently announced they had signed with legendary British label Undergroove Records, and a new 7”, which is set for release later this year. The band are currently hard at work on their follow up to Lost Ritual. Charger are set to release a new record later this year.