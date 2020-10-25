RAHWAY Issue Official Music Video For "Stone"

New Jersey based heavy rock band Rahway, also known as the Slum Lords Of New Jersey (which is also the name of the band’s freshly released EP), has released their heavy rock tale of love heartbreak, and coping with the pain, "Stone".

Preceded by their poignant video for "Sugar", filmed during the 2020 Lockdown, "Stone" was produced and engineered by Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob) and recorded at Sonic Stomp Studios in Staten Island, NY, while the music video was produced, directed, and edited by Larry Jones (Arc Angel Entertainment).

Slum Lords Of New Jersey artwork and tracklisting:

"Acetylene"

"Stone"

"Only The Strong"

"Sugar"

"Jet"