RAIDER Premier "Bound By No Fate" Music Video

Death/thrash outfit, Raider, hailing from Waterloo, Canada is releasing their full-length album, Guardian Of The Fire, on March 20. The eight-track LP is a rush of E-standard mayhem, thrash overtones, and blackened vocals.

Comparing it to the 2018 EP Urge To Kill, Raider has this to say: “We brought back a lot of familiar elements but added so much more. Guardian Of The Fire is more diverse, more aggressive, and is frankly just going to hit way harder. We’re stoked to see what our fans and future fans think of these new tunes!”

The band set out with a goal of making this record to be an absolute assault from beginning to end and their first single, "Bound By No Fate" is meant to kick down the gate and get that message across. They go into detail: “This song is meant to be a barrage from beginning to end. It’s about forging your own path in spite of all the overwhelming evidence that your path is chosen for you. It’s about not settling for the predetermined life that would have you playing puppet in someone else’s show. It is an affirmation that we should forge our own way in this world - in spite of the overwhelming odds against us.”

In the veins of Sepultura, Annihilator, and Skeletonwitch, Raider is one of the underground thrash/death bands to keep an eye on in 2020. Watch their music video for "Bound By No Fate" below.

Tracklisting:

"Bound By No Fate"

"No Sign On The Dawn"

"Endless Vengeance"

"Guardian Of The Fire"

"Infernal Justice"

"Ravenous Hydra"

"Offering Of Souls"

"Destroyer"

"Bound By No Fate" video:

(Photo - Wesley Raffan)