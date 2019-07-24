Raiding The Rock Vault Featuring TODD KERNS, HOWARD LEESE, ROWAN ROBERTSON Announces First Ever UK Shows

The multi-award winning Las Vegas show, Raiding The Rock Vault, announces its first ever UK shows.

November 2017 saw Raiding The Rock Vault, the ultimate rock experience, celebrate its 1,000th show in Las Vegas. December 2019 will see the award-winning show playing in the United Kingdom for the first time.

Raiding The Rock Vault brings the history of rock ‘n’ roll to life, featuring classic anthems by the biggest acts in music including: The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Free, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Boston, Kansas, Aerosmith, Van Halen, AC/DC, Pat Benatar, Foreigner, Heart, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Survivor and many more. The show is performed by some of the best performers of their generation – artists with a who’s who of credits.

The show is a fully immersive experience – backed with projections relating to the iconic songs the band will be performing – as the band deliver a journey through the history of rock music.

Raiding The Rock Vault debuted at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles on November 29, 2012. Since then the show has played over 1,300 times to consistently SOLD OUT audiences.

The show is multi award-winning. Voted “Best Tribute Show” in Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2018 Best of Las Vegas Awards. This award marks the fifth consecutive win for the rock show after being awarded “Best Musical” (2014, 2015) and “Best Tribute Show” (2016, 2017, 2018).

The show was also awarded “Best Limited Engagement Show 2017” by the Branson Show Awards.

For the UK shows in December 2019 the band will include the following artists:

Howard Leese (Heart / Bad Company) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Guitars

Rowan Robertson (Dio) - Guitars

Jay Schellen (Yes / Asia) - Drums

Michael T Ross (Missing Persons / Lita Ford) - Keyboards

Tony Franklin (The Firm / Whitesnake) - Bass

Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Canada - Vocals

Robin McAuley (MSG / Survivor) - Vocals.

Paul Shortino (Quiet Riot / Rough Cutt) - Vocals

Megan Ruger (The Voice USA) - Vocals.

Raiding The Rock Vault UK dates announced thus far are listed below:

December

5 - Subterania - Ladbroke Grove, London

6 - Subterania - Ladbroke Grove, London

7 - Subterania - Ladbroke Grove, London

Tickets go on sale starting July 26th and are priced between £35 and £65 each.