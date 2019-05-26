RAMMSTEIN - All But Five Shows On Upcoming European Tour Sold Out; Support Act Confirmed

German crushers Rammstein have issued the following announcement:

"Today we are happy to confirm Duo Jatekok as the band’s special guest for the upcoming stadium tour performing Rammstein’s Klavier album by 4 hands and 2 pianos. Inventive and passionate – the classical piano Duo Jatekok is considered one of the greatest at the moment, both in France and worldwide. They've included a wide array of music styles in their recordings and projects, such as jazz, hip hop and metal, which shows how daring and experimental they can get!"

Rammstein's tour schedule is currently as follows. All shows listed below are SOLD OUT unless otherwise noted (**).

May

27 - Gelsenkirchen - Germany - Veltins-Arena

28 - Gelsenkirchen - Germany - Veltins-Arena

June

1 - Barcelona, Spain - RCDE Stadium

5 - Bern, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse

8 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion

9 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion

12 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

13 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

16 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken

22 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip

28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

July

2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena

6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK **

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna

20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds

24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski

29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium

August

2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena **

6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala **

10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion

18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion

22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **

Rammstein have released the official video for "Radio", the new single from their new self-titled album, released on May 17 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in North America.

Tracklisting:

"Deutschland"

"Radio"

"Zeig Dich"

"Ausländer"

"Sex"

"Puppe"

"Was Ich Liebe"

"Diamant"

"Weit Weg"

"Tattoo"

"Hallomann"

