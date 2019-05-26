RAMMSTEIN - All But Five Shows On Upcoming European Tour Sold Out; Support Act Confirmed
May 26, 2019, an hour ago
German crushers Rammstein have issued the following announcement:
"Today we are happy to confirm Duo Jatekok as the band’s special guest for the upcoming stadium tour performing Rammstein’s Klavier album by 4 hands and 2 pianos. Inventive and passionate – the classical piano Duo Jatekok is considered one of the greatest at the moment, both in France and worldwide. They've included a wide array of music styles in their recordings and projects, such as jazz, hip hop and metal, which shows how daring and experimental they can get!"
Rammstein's tour schedule is currently as follows. All shows listed below are SOLD OUT unless otherwise noted (**).
May
27 - Gelsenkirchen - Germany - Veltins-Arena
28 - Gelsenkirchen - Germany - Veltins-Arena
June
1 - Barcelona, Spain - RCDE Stadium
5 - Bern, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse
8 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion
9 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion
12 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
13 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
16 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken
22 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip
28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
July
2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena
6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK **
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds
24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski
29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium
August
2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena **
6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala **
10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion
14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion
18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion
22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **
Rammstein have released the official video for "Radio", the new single from their new self-titled album, released on May 17 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in North America.
Tracklisting:
"Deutschland"
"Radio"
"Zeig Dich"
"Ausländer"
"Sex"
"Puppe"
"Was Ich Liebe"
"Diamant"
"Weit Weg"
"Tattoo"
"Hallomann"
"Deutschland" video: