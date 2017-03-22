RAMMSTEIN - Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Rammstein: Paris Documentary Screening In Berlin Posted

Rammstein's new band documentary, entitled Rammstein: Paris, will hit cinemas internationally on March 23rd. It was shot at the band's sell-out shows at Bercy Arena in 2012, in Paris, by Grammy-winning Swedish director Jonas Akerlund.

On March 16th, Rammstein: Paris celebrated its world premiere at the Volksbühne in Berlin, Germany - the first ever screening of the Jonas Åkerlund concert-film, soon showing in 46 countries and over 1,000 cinemas worldwide. Check out behind-the-scenes footage below.

The official trailers for the documentary can be viewed below.