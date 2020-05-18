RAMMSTEIN - Behind The Scenes Video From Four Day Photoshoot

On May 17, 2019, Rammstein released their self-titled album; their seventh overall. In January 2019, a documentary team followed the band on a multi-day photosession for their upcoming release.

The following "making-of" video has just been issued:

Rammstein's self-titled album hit #1 in over ten countries. Furthermore, it was the best-selling album of 2019 in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Check out the video for "Ausländer":