RAMMSTEIN - Behind The Scenes Video From Four Day Photoshoot

May 18, 2020, 39 minutes ago

news rammstein heavy metal

RAMMSTEIN - Behind The Scenes Video From Four Day Photoshoot

On May 17, 2019, Rammstein released their self-titled album; their seventh overall. In January 2019, a documentary team followed the band on a multi-day photosession for their upcoming release.

The following "making-of" video has just been issued:

Rammstein's self-titled album hit #1 in over ten countries. Furthermore, it was the best-selling album of 2019 in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. 

Check out the video for "Ausländer":

 



Featured Audio

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

Latest Reviews