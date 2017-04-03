RAMMSTEIN - Extended Trailer For Rammstein: Paris Concert Film Posted

The official pre-sale for the concert film Rammstein: Paris is underway ahead of its worldwide release on May 19th. The film, which will be released in many configurations, sets new standards. In March 2012, during the Made in Germany tour, Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund shot two acclaimed Rammstein concerts at the Palais Omnisports arena in Paris in front of 17,000 spectators.

Featuring 22 songs from the band's entire repertoire, the resulting film is not only the most spectacular collection of imagery about the most successful German rock band of our time, but also a masterpiece of music cinema, capturing Rammstein's energy as a unique visual and sonic experience. An extended trailer for the release, posted on April 2nd, is available below.

Åkerlund is notorious for his radical, pioneering video clips for bands such as The Prodigy, Metallica, The Rolling Stones, and also Rammstein. Absurd details, upended perspectives, shocks of contrast, and sensory confusion flicker through his music productions, and in Rammstein: Paris, he celebrates this from the very first minute.

Rammstein play 22 songs (128 minutes), ranging from "Wollt Ihr Das Bett In Flammen Sehen?”, the first song from the very first album, to "Frühling In Paris" from the last studio album Liebe Ist Für Alle Da.

Artistically and dramaturgically ingeniously staged, like an overwhelming video clip, Rammstein: Paris is one of the best rock concert films of all time. "Absolument."

A first impression of this masterpiece can be seen below: