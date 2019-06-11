RAMMSTEIN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Barcelona Show Available

On June 1st, Rammstein brought their ongoing tour spectacle to RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Fan-filmed video of the entire 2 hours show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Was Ich Liebe"

"Links 2-3-4"

"Sex"

"Tattoo"

"Sehnsucht"

"Zeig Dich"

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Puppe"

"Heirate Mich"

"Diamant"

"Deutschland"

"Radio"

"Mein Teil"

"Du Hast"

"Sonne"

"Ohne Dich"

Encore:

"Engel"

"Ausländer"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Pussy"

Encore 2:

"Rammstein"

"Ich Will"

Rammstein's tour schedule is currently as follows. All shows listed below are SOLD OUT unless otherwise noted (**).

June

12 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

13 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

16 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken

22 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip

28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

July

2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena

6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna

20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds

24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski

29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium

August

2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena

6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala

10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion

18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion

22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion