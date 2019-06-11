RAMMSTEIN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Barcelona Show Available
June 11, 2019, 28 minutes ago
On June 1st, Rammstein brought their ongoing tour spectacle to RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Fan-filmed video of the entire 2 hours show is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Was Ich Liebe"
"Links 2-3-4"
"Sex"
"Tattoo"
"Sehnsucht"
"Zeig Dich"
"Mein Herz Brennt"
"Puppe"
"Heirate Mich"
"Diamant"
"Deutschland"
"Radio"
"Mein Teil"
"Du Hast"
"Sonne"
"Ohne Dich"
Encore:
"Engel"
"Ausländer"
"Du Riechst So Gut"
"Pussy"
Encore 2:
"Rammstein"
"Ich Will"
Rammstein's tour schedule is currently as follows. All shows listed below are SOLD OUT unless otherwise noted (**).
June
12 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
13 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
16 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken
22 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip
28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
July
2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena
6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds
24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski
29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium
August
2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena
6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala
10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion
14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion
18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion
22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion