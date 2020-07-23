RAMMSTEIN - Fan Project Multi-Cam Footage Of Entire Moscow 2019 Show Posted

German industrial metallers Rammstein performed at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia on July 29th, 2019. Multi-cam video footage of the entire show filmed as a fan project by The Community is available below.

Setlist:

"Was Ich Liebe"

"Links 2-3-4"

"Tattoo"

"Sehnsucht"

"Zeig Dich"

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Puppe"

"Heirate Mich"

"Diamant"

"Deutschland" (remix by Richard Z. Kruspe)

"Deutschland"

"Radio"

"Mein Teil"

"Du Hast"

"Sonne"

"Ohne Dich"

"Engel" (with Duo Jatekok - piano version)

Encore:

"Ausländer"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Pussy"

Encore 2:

"Rammstein"

"Ich Will"

Rammstein recently announced the rescheduled dates for their North America Tour. The trek will now begin on August 22, 2021 in Montreal and end on October 1, 2021 in Mexico City.

All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Ticket holders will receive an email notification from the ticketing company soon that includes information on how to request a refund if you are unable to attend the rescheduled date.

Unfortunately, the previously scheduled show in Washington, DC has been cancelled due to scheduling issues, and refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Says the band: "Thank you so much for your patience, and we are looking forward to seeing you next year!"

New 2021 dates:

August

22 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

September

1 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

3 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

8 - Foxborough (Boston), MA - Gillette Stadium

10 - East Rutherford (NYC), NJ - MetLife Stadium

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

24 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

30 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol

October

1 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol