RAMMSTEIN Frontman TILL LINDEMANN And PAIN Mastermind PETER TÄGTGREN Put An End To LINDEMANN Collaboration; Live DVD Slated For 2021

An update from Lindemann - the duo of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Pain / Hypocrisy mastermind Peter Tägtgren - indicates they have decided to go their separate ways:

"As Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren confirm today, the two artists have ended their collaboration on the project Lindemann. Both will be pursuing their own plans in the future.

Lindemann and Tägtgren are currently working on a final joint release, a live DVD of their show in Moscow 2020, which will be released in spring 2021. Till Lindemann will be active under the name Lindemann within a new set-up in the future."

Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren released two album under the Lindemann moniker; Skills In Pills (2015) and F & M (2019). They released a total of seven singles and eight videos.

