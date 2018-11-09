RAMMSTEIN Guitarist Posts Behind-The-Scenes Footage From EMIGRATE's "1234" Video Shoot Featuring BILLY TALENT Members

Rammstein guitarist Ricahrd Kruspe will release his third Emigrate album, A Million Degrees, on November 30th. Check out the official video below for first single "1234" below featuring Billy Talent's Ben Kowalewicz and Ian D'Sa, Margaux Bossieux (Dirty Mary), Joe Letz (Combichrist) and Kruspe, along with new behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot.

The tracklist is as follows:

"War"

"1234" (feat. Benjamin Kowalewicz)

"A Million Degrees"

"Lead You On" (feat. Margaux Bossieux)

"You Are So Beautiful"

"Hide and Seek"

"We Are Together"

"Let's Go" (feat. Till Lindemann)

"I'm Not Afraid" (feat. Cardinal Copia)

"Spitfire"

"Eyes Fade Away"