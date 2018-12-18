RAMMSTEIN Guitarist RICHARD Z. KRUSPE On New Album - "I Don't Want To Be Another KISS, Where People Talk About The Make-Up And Stuff, And No One Talks About The Music"

Rammstein guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe recently spoke with Consequence Of Sound about his new Emigrate album, A Million Degrees, and the forthcoming Rammstein album, which may see the light of day in April 2019. Following is an excerpt from the story.

Kruspe: "For me, one of the reasons to step back into making records with Rammstein was to balance the popularity of the band as a live act with the actual music. With Rammstein, people tend to talk about the fire and all the live stuff. I thought, ‘I don’t want to be another KISS,’ where people talk about makeup and stuff like that and no one talks about the music. I wanted to do a record that stands out even more than our past records, and I kind of find when I listen to the (new) record, it’s like Rammstein 3D, if I can summarize it. We’re happy to work with my good friend Olsen Involtini, who also worked on Emigrate records. He a great friend of mine, and he brought certain kind of harmonies into the world of Rammstein, which I like.”

Kruspe released his third Emigrate album, A Million Degrees, on November 30th. Check out the official video below for the single "1234" below featuring Billy Talent's Ben Kowalewicz and Ian D'Sa, Margaux Bossieux (Dirty Mary), Joe Letz (Combichrist) and Kruspe, along with new behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot.

The tracklist is as follows:

"War"

"1234" (feat. Benjamin Kowalewicz)

"A Million Degrees"

"Lead You On" (feat. Margaux Bossieux)

"You Are So Beautiful"

"Hide and Seek"

"We Are Together"

"Let's Go" (feat. Till Lindemann)

"I'm Not Afraid" (feat. Cardinal Copia)

"Spitfire"

"Eyes Fade Away"