RAMMSTEIN - Original English "Pussy" Demo Streaming

September 25th marked 25 years since Rammstein emerged from Berlin with its debut album, Herzeleid. To celebrate the anniversary, the RammWiki page on YouTube continues to roll out rare audio and video material from the band's career. The latest installment is the original English "Pussy" demo featuring re-used instrumentation found in the song "Gib Mir Deine Augen" and some of the final lyrics used in "Pussy". The demo is called "Panterra Pussy" due to the original filename: Panterra+Pussy.

"Pussy" appears on Rammstein's 2009 album, Liebe Ist Für Alle Da.

To celebrate Rammstein's first indelible impact on global hard rock history, the band and Vertigo/UMe will release limited, remastered editions of the band’s groundbreaking debut on December 4. They have released an official trailer for Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) featuring the CD and vinyl LP versions of the album.

Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) will feature the album’s original tracklist on a single CD, housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD sound will be available digitally.

In addition, there will be a 2LP version with a slipcase containing two 180 gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. The creator of the original artwork, Dirk Rudolph, is also responsible for the Anniversary Edition packaging. The booklets also contain the original band portraits shot by Praler. Both the CD and vinyl editions are strictly limited.

The limited editions can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Wollt Ihr Das Bett in Flammen Sehen"

"Der Meister"

"Weisses Fleisch"

"Asche zu Asche"

"Seemann"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Das Alte Leid"

"Heirate Mich"

"Herzeleid"

"Laichzeit"

"Rammstein"