RAMMSTEIN - Professionally Edited Multi-Cam Live Video Of "Puppe" From European Tour Kick-Off Show Posted
June 23, 2019, an hour ago
Rammstein kicked off their European stadium tour in support of their new self-titled album on May 27th at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. A multi-cam video of the song "Puppe", professionally edited by YouTube user VinZ, can be viewed below.
Rammstein's remaining tour dates are as follows:
June
25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip
28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
July
2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena
6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds
24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski
29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium
August
2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena
6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala
10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion
14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion
18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion
22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion