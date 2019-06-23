RAMMSTEIN - Professionally Edited Multi-Cam Live Video Of "Puppe" From European Tour Kick-Off Show Posted

Rammstein kicked off their European stadium tour in support of their new self-titled album on May 27th at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. A multi-cam video of the song "Puppe", professionally edited by YouTube user VinZ, can be viewed below.

Rammstein's remaining tour dates are as follows:

June

25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip

28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

July

2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena

6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna

20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds

24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski

29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium

August

2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena

6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala

10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion

18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion

22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion