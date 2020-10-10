RAMMSTEIN - Restored 100 Jahre Rammstein Live Fanclub VHS Concert Tape Streaming On YouTube

September 25th marked 25 years since Rammstein emerged from Berlin with its debut album, Herzeleid. To celebrate the anniversary, the RammWiki page on YouTube is streaming 100 Jahre Rammstein, restored from the concert VHS tape as a Christmas gift for fanclub members. This show was played two days after the one year anniversary of the release of Herzeleid, and, without counting the label showcases and TV performances, this was the 100th Rammstein show within the Herzeleid Tour. It took place on September 27th, 1996 in Berlin, Germany

Setlist:

"Rammstein"

"Herzeleid"

"Bestrafe Mich"

"Der Meister"

"Sehnsucht"

"Weißes Fleisch"

"Asche zu Asche"

"Seemann"

"Spiel Mit Mir"

"Heirate Mich"

"Laichzeit"

"Wollt Ihr Das Bett In Flammen Sehen?"

"Das Alte Leid"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

To celebrate Rammstein's first indelible impact on global hard rock history, the band and Vertigo/UMe will release limited, remastered editions of the band’s groundbreaking debut on December 4.

Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) will feature the album’s original tracklist on a single CD, housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD sound will be available digitally.

In addition, there will be a 2LP version with a slipcase containing two 180 gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. The creator of the original artwork, Dirk Rudolph, is also responsible for the Anniversary Edition packaging. The booklets also contain the original band portraits shot by Praler. Both the CD and vinyl editions are strictly limited.

The limited editions can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Wollt ihr das Bett in Flammen sehen"

"Der Meister"

"Weisses Fleisch"

"Asche zu Asche"

"Seemann"

"Du riechst so gut"

"Das alte Leid"

"Heirate mich"

"Herzeleid"

"Laichzeit"

"Rammstein"