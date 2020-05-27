RAMMSTEIN's North American Tour To Be Rescheduled For 2021

German industrial metallers, Rammstein, have announced the postponement of their North American tour. A message from the band follows:

"Sadly, but in the best interests of everyone’s health and safety, we have to postpone our North America Tour. We are now working on rescheduling the tour in 2021, so please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled show dates. We hope to have an update on that shortly and will communicate it once we do. For more information visit: aegpresents.com."

Rammstein recently announced the new, rescheduled dates for their European tour, which had to be cancelled due to COVID-19. All shows have now been rescheduled to 2021, and already-purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

Says the band: "Stay safe! We're excited and look forward to seeing you in 2021."

New 2021 dates:

May

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena Leipzig (rescheduled from 29.05.2020)

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena Leipzig (rescheduled from 30.05.2020)

27 - Klagenfurt, Germany - Wörthersee Stadion (rescheduled from 25.05.2020)

31 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena (rescheduled from 2.06.2020)

June

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena (rescheduled from 03.06.2020)

5 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion (rescheduled from 04.07.2020)

6 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion (rescheduled from 05.07.2020)

12 - Belfast, Ireland - Boucher Road Playing Fields (rescheduled from 17.06.2020)

16 - Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium (rescheduled from 14.06.2020)

19 - Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena (rescheduled from 20.06.2020)

23 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park (rescheduled from 04.08.2020)

26 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena (rescheduled from 27.06.2020)

27 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena (rescheduled from 28.06.2020)

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion (rescheduled from 01.07.2020)

July

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion (rescheduled from 02.07.2020)

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund (rescheduled from 06.06.2020)

6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund (rescheduled from 07.06.2020)

9 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium (rescheduled from 09.07.2020)

10 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium (rescheduled from 10.07.2020)

13 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (rescheduled from 13.07.2020)

17 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy (rescheduled from 17.07.2020)

21 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds (rescheduled from 21.07.2020)

25 - Trondheim, Norway - Leangen Travbane (rescheduled from 26. & 27.07.2020, previous venue: Granåsen)

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from 31.07.2020)

31 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from 01.08.2020)

August

3 - Nijmegen, Netherlands Goffertpark (rescheduled from 24.06.2020)

7 - Ostend, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers (rescheduled from 10.06.2020)