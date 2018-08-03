RANCORUM Announce The Vermin Shrine Debut; Single Streaming

Bucharest, Romania based traditional death metal formation Rancorum have announced their debut album, The Vermin Shrine, a full-length material to be released later in the year via Loud Rage Music. In the band's words the album will be "a sordid journey into the ghastly spirit of our World". Expect Rancorum to take you back in those days where the drums were spine breaking, the guitar riffs were shuddering and the guttural vocals were mind grinding. Single “Voidification” is streaming below.

Rancorum was founded in 2014 as a duo, but this year the line-up was completed with three more musicians, so that the resulting quintet is now ready for hitting the stages offering The Vermin Shrine.

Lineup:

C.-guitar

N.-guitar

L.-vocals

G.-drums

T.-bass