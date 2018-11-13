RANCORUM – The Vermin Shrine Album Details Revealed

Romanian death metal combo Rancorum have announced the release dates for their upcoming debut album The Vermin Shrine for November 29th (digital version) and December 17th (Jewel-case CD version), in collaboration with Loud Rage Music.

In the band’s words the album is “a sordid journey into the ghastly spirit of our world full of things that itches but cannot be scratched.” For this voyage, Rancorum look forward to immerse listeners in 37 minutes of sheer primal death metal as in those days where the rhythms were spine crushing, the riffs were shuddering and the howls of doom were mind grinding.

Tracklisting:

“Voidification”

“Bedlam Of Saints”

“Nadiral”

“The Shining”

“Towards Below”

“The Vermin Shrine”

“Voidification”:

Lineup:

C.-guitar

N.-guitar

L.-vocals

G.-drums

T.-bass