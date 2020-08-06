Rare REVEREND Compilation Featuring Late METAL CHURCH Singer DAVID WAYNE Now Scheduled For October; Complete Details Revealed
Originally scheduled for earlier this year, VIC Records will now reissue Reverend's A Gathering Of Demons EP, featuring late Metal Church singer David Wayne, on October 30th with bonus material.
The reissue contains the 2001 mix, a complete new 2019 remix, the UFO cover "Lights Out", special live tracks, and a very rare studio outtake. Extensive liner nots and rare pictures will also be included.
Reverend drummer Todd Stotz has completely remixed the following tracks:
“Massacre The Innocent”
“Down”
“Stealing My Mind”
“Legion”
“Lights Out” (UFO cover)
Original Mix:
“Massacre The Innocent”
“Down”
“Stealing My Mind”
“Legion” (musical and lyrical re-working of Metal Church’s ”Fake Healer")
Bonus Tracks:
“Legion” (live in San Antonio, Texas - 2002)
“Start The Fire” (live in San Antonio, Texas - 2002)
David’s Vocals Recording In The Studio (outtake)
Reverend line-up:
David Wayne: vocals
Chris Nelson: guitars
John Stahlman: bass
Todd Stotz: drums
David Wayne formed Reverend after he left Metal Church in 1988. Wayne passed away on May 10, 2005, from complications following a car crash.