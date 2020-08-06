Rare REVEREND Compilation Featuring Late METAL CHURCH Singer DAVID WAYNE Now Scheduled For October; Complete Details Revealed

Originally scheduled for earlier this year, VIC Records will now reissue Reverend's A Gathering Of Demons EP, featuring late Metal Church singer David Wayne, on October 30th with bonus material.

The reissue contains the 2001 mix, a complete new 2019 remix, the UFO cover "Lights Out", special live tracks, and a very rare studio outtake. Extensive liner nots and rare pictures will also be included.



Reverend drummer Todd Stotz has completely remixed the following tracks:

“Massacre The Innocent”

“Down”

“Stealing My Mind”

“Legion”

“Lights Out” (UFO cover)

Original Mix:

“Massacre The Innocent”

“Down”

“Stealing My Mind”

“Legion” (musical and lyrical re-working of Metal Church’s ”Fake Healer")

Bonus Tracks:

“Legion” (live in San Antonio, Texas - 2002)

“Start The Fire” (live in San Antonio, Texas - 2002)

David’s Vocals Recording In The Studio (outtake)







Reverend line-up:

David Wayne: vocals

Chris Nelson: guitars

John Stahlman: bass

Todd Stotz: drums

David Wayne formed Reverend after he left Metal Church in 1988. Wayne passed away on May 10, 2005, from complications following a car crash.



