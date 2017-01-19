RATT - Bootleg Live Video From 1989 And 1990 Shows Surface On YouTube

Whether by coincidence or design, YouTube user AmericanJackassI has posted live bootleg footage of the original Ratt line-up performing in Tokyo, Japan (1989) and Hollywood, CA (1990). Both are complete shows. The clips were uploaded on January 1st, 2017 in the midst of the current Ratt reunion legal dust-up that sees Stephen Pearcy, Warren Demartini and Juan Croucier back together and drummer Bobby Blotzer trying to make a go of it with his own incarnation of Ratt featuring a revolving door of musicians.

For more information on the court case go to this location.

Tokyo, Japan (1989)

Setlist:

"City to City"

"Bite the Hand That Feeds You"

"Slip of the Lip"

"Wanted Man"

"I Want A Woman"

"The Morning After"

"The Bottom Line"

"Lay It Down"

"You're In Love"

- drum solo -

"Back For More"

"What's It Gonna Be"

"Body Talk"

"Round & Round"

"Way Cool Jr."

"You Think You're Tough"

"Walking the Dog"

"Chain Reaction"

Hollywood, CA (1990)

Setlist:

"Shame, Shame, Shame"

"Lay it Down"

"You're In Love"

"Scratch That Itch"

"Slip of the Lip"

"Wanted Man"

"Lovin You's A Dirty Job"

"Givin' Yourself Away"

"The Morning After"

"Heads I Win Tails You Lose"

"Back For More"

"You Think You're Tough"

"Way Cool Jr."

"Round & Round"

"Walkin the Dog"

"Top Secret"

Ratt was:

Stephen Pearcy - vocals

Warren DeMartini - guitars

Robbin Crosby - guitars

Juan Croucier - bass

Bobby Blotzer - drums